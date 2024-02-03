Tiger Woods approves John Henry’s multi-million dollar behind-the-scenes deal as Liverpool up the ante for Klopp successor search

John W Henry’s ambition in the sporting world continues to show no borders as the American shook hands on a $1.5bn investment deal with the PGA Tour, as reported by Sportspromedia.

Joining forces with Arthur Blank (owner of Atlanta Falcons), Wyc Grousbeck (owner of Boston Celtics) and Steve Cohen (owner of New York Mets), the consortium’s (Strategic Sports Group) investment could grow up to $3bn.

It’s a move welcomed by legendary golf player Tiger Woods who released a joint statement along with his fellow PGA Tour player directors: “It was incredibly important for us to create opportunities for the players of today and in the future to be more invested in their organisation, both financially and strategically.

“This not only further strengthens the tour from a business perspective, but it also encourages the players to be fully invested in continuing to deliver – and further enhance – the best in golf to our fans.

“We are looking forward to this next chapter and an even brighter future.”

More moves elsewhere

As Henry looks to further grow his empire, Fenway Sports Group are actively making efforts to preserve what already exists in their realm.

The American group have already brought former Red Sox GM Theo Epstein back into the fold to help assist with their decision-making moving forward.

The highly successful MLB figure will play a part in the process that aims to find a suitable successor for Jurgen Klopp this summer.

An exciting, if somewhat stressful, time for all Fenway, it has to be said!

