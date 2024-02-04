(Video) Arteta’s reaction to Gabriel OG shows what every Arsenal fan thought at HT

It wasn’t the best first half from Liverpool but we were very much in the game as the period approached its close, then Mikel Arteta’s side let us back in the game.

Luis Diaz’s tenacity meant that he could pounce on William Saliba as he and David Raya decided who should take control, before Gabriel then kindly punched the ball into his own net.

READ MORE: (Video) Jota names Liverpool teammate as ‘most technically gifted’ he’s played with

It was a moment that couldn’t have been much worse on the brink of the whistle and cameras caught how the Arsenal manager reacted to it.

The Spaniard had his head in his hands, so did the supporters (who hand’t yet gone for their prawn sandwiches) in the stands too.

You can view Arteta’s reaction to the Gabriel OG courtesy of beIN Sports (via @TalbotJuli68443 on X):

ردة فعل ارتيتا بعد هدف ليفربول تابع الحساب الاساسي : Via:@iT7HD تابع الحساب الاساسي : Via:@iT7HD pic.twitter.com/JqubhJst0F — ارسـنـال x لـيـفربـول (@TalbotJuli68443) February 4, 2024

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment