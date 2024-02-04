(Video) Mikel Arteta shamelessly copies Klopp fist-pump celebrations after Arsenal win

Mikel Arteta will have done himself no favours with his post-match antics, even despite Arsenal being deserved winners against Liverpool.

The Spanish head coach was spotted applauding the efforts of the home crowd after a seismic 3-1 victory over fellow title challengers Liverpool at the Emirates.

Nabbing Jurgen Klopp’s fist-pump celebration for his celebrations after the full-time whistle, however, is sure to irk Reds fans across the globe.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of NBC Sports: