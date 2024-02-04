(Video) ‘Oh my days!’ – Big Zuu can’t believe what he’s seen from Thiago in pre-Arsenal warmup

It’s official: Thiago Alcantara has returned to the Liverpool matchday squad.

And not a moment too soon with Dominik Szoboszlai ruled out of the trip to the Emirates with what appears to be a hamstring concern.

The Spanish international was spotted showcasing his superb ball control with a few tasty tricks and touches in the pre-match warmup, as captured and shared on X by TV personality Big Zuu.

Hopefully, we’ll get to see the former Bayern man on the pitch for at least a brief cameo.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ItsBigZuu: