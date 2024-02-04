(Video) Carragher hits out at Odegaard’s post-match antics as Arsenal record win over Liverpool

Jamie Carragher was left a little frustrated by Martin Odegaard’s post-match antics after the Arsenal star was spotted milking his side’s win over Liverpool.

The Norwegian midfielder was seen playfully taking pictures of the Gunners’ photographer with the fans after the hosts secured a 3-1 win over their title rivals.

“Just get down the tunnel. You’ve won a game. It’s three points. You’ve been brilliant, back in the title race, get down the tunnel,” the former Red spoke on Sky Sports commentary. “I’m serious. Honestly.”

Whilst the No.8 and his teammates have every right to be jubilant after a big win over the league leaders, it seems a little disproportionate, some might argue, for the moment in question.

Has a title been won at the Emirates? Save the celebrations for the end of the season – if you’re still in the conversation.

