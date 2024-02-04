(Video) Carragher’s two-word instruction to Van Dijk that would have stopped second goal

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker were involved in a moment that was so uncharacteristically like them, that the duo have been given criticism.

Speaking on Sky Sports about our defender’s role in Arsenal’s second goal, Jamie Carragher said: “Van Dijk’s just got to head it”.

Those last two words would have saved disaster, if our captain had not allowed the ball to bounce over his head and then the following mix-up with his ‘keeper wouldn’t have presented Gabriel Martinelli with a goal.

It’s all so much easier with hindsight but we now can only look forward, hoping to rectify the errors that led to a speed bump on our title pursuit.

You can watch Carragher’s comments on Van Dijk via @SkySportsPL on X:

🗣️ "Van Dijk's just got to head it!" @Carra23 and Roy Keane discuss the mistake from Virgil van Dijk for the Martinelli goal pic.twitter.com/mIKpZR43U7 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2024

