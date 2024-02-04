Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Arsenal: Nunez out as Alexander-Arnold returns

The confidence of the fanbase seems to be at an all-time high ahead of Liverpool’s impending visit to the Emirates Stadium.

And why shouldn’t it be after such a controlling display against Chelsea in the midweek?

That said, no one should be under any illusion that Arsenal will be anything less than the toughest meeting in the calendar to date.

Another opportunity to lay down a marker for Jurgen Klopp’s side’s title pursuit, and perhaps a last opportunity for Mikel Arteta’s men to claw their way back into the conversation.

Liverpool team news vs Arsenal

Alisson Becker starts in goal behind a centre-back partnership of Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate.

Dominik Szoboszlai is sadly ruled out through injury. It leaves us with a capable midfield three of Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Ryan Gravenberch.

Diogo Jota, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo form the front-three taking on the Gunners on their home patch.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Here’s how we line up to take on Arsenal 👊🟣 #ARSLIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 4, 2024

