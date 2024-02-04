(Video) ‘Horrible and dangerous’: Liverpool fan can’t believe Havertz tackle on Van Dijk

Kai Havertz will have to count himself a lucky man to have not been seriously punished for his dangerous challenge on Virgil van Dijk.

The former Chelsea star was spotted barrelling into the Liverpool skipper – seemingly with no other intention than to harm his opponent – in a manner not entirely to dissimilar to Harry Kane.

We’d have to agree with @Ma6eS_9 in labelling the Gunners forward’s behaviour ‘horrible and dangerous’.

Thank goodness our Dutch international wasn’t seriously hurt!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of match footage shared on X by @Ma6eS_9: