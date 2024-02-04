(Video) ‘Horrible and dangerous’: Liverpool fan can’t believe Havertz tackle on Van Dijk

Kai Havertz will have to count himself a lucky man to have not been seriously punished for his dangerous challenge on Virgil van Dijk.
The former Chelsea star was spotted barrelling into the Liverpool skipper – seemingly with no other intention than to harm his opponent – in a manner not entirely to dissimilar to Harry Kane.
We’d have to agree with @Ma6eS_9 in labelling the Gunners forward’s behaviour ‘horrible and dangerous’.
Thank goodness our Dutch international wasn’t seriously hurt!
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of match footage shared on X by @Ma6eS_9:
Who in the right state of mind does this?
Horrible and dangerous behavior from Havertz 🤬 pic.twitter.com/SJ43QpkcfJ
— Maty 🔴 (@Ma6eS_9) February 4, 2024