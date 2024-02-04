(Video) Luis Diaz’s relentlessness forces Gabriel own-goal during first-half stoppage time

Luis Diaz’s relentlessness forced Arsenal defender Gabriel to turn into his own net during first-half stoppage time to drag Liverpool level at the Emirates.

Jurgen Klopp will not be happy with how side have performed during the first 45 but will be delighted to have somehow went in at the break level.

Bukayo Saka put the hosts in front inside 15 minutes and the hosts looked comfortable despite Liverpool having the majority of the ball.

The Reds hadn’t really looked like scoring but Diaz’s endless work rate paid off as he intercepted the ball as William Saliba waited for David Raya to come and claim.

Our No. 7 poked the ball at Gabriel who attempted to adjust his body but instead turned it into his own off his hand.

If the ball didn’t find the back of the net a penalty probably would’ve been awarded.

A huge second half performance is now required to ensure we come away with at least a point!

