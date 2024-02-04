(Video) “I take full responsibility”: Van Dijk on ‘turning point’ goal against Arsenal

Liverpool fans are one again heart broken, as our pursuit of the Premier League title hit a speed bump and Virgil van Dijk faced the media after the game.

Speaking about Arsenal’s second goal, the skipper said: “I take full responsibility but that’s a big turning point in the game, should have done better, should have made a better decision there and it hurts.

“It hurts for me and it hurts for the rest of the team but especially for me.”

It’s tough to watch the Dutchman be so disheartened by a mistake that we’re simply not used to seeing from him.

Now it’s up to him to pick the rest of the squad up and vice versa, we’re still top of the league and have a lot of time to recover from this rare defeat.

You can watch Van Dijk’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

🗣️ "It hurts." Virgil van Dijk says he takes full responsibility for the second Arsenal goal which was a huge turning point in the game 💪 pic.twitter.com/9arK8jY8YV — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2024

