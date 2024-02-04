Gary Lineker reckons Liverpool fans are ‘going to see great things’ from one player in particular

Gary Lineker believes Liverpool will ‘see great things’ from one of Jurgen Klopp’s players in particular after making a strong impact on the side in recent weeks.

Conor Bradley has deputised for Trent Alexander-Arnold since the beginning of January after the Scouser sustained a knee injury during our 2-0 FA Cup defeat of Arsenal at the Emirates.

The 20-year-old has proved he’s not just in the squad to make the numbers up with a number of lively performances at right back.

The Northern Ireland international threw in a man of the match performance against Chelsea on Wednesday after registering a goal and two assists and Lineker is excited about what lies ahead of the full-back.

“Given a fair run, and I think he has a fantastic attitude, I think we are going to see great things from him,” said Lineker on the Rest Is Football Podcast (via Rousing The Kop).

Following the passing of Bradley’s father yesterday it remains to be seen whether our No. 84 will be involved against the Gunners later today.

He can be extremely proud of his performances in recent weeks with Alexander-Arnold having to settle for a spot on the bench during our last two games despite his return to fitness.

The Northern Ireland international thrived during a loan spell at Bolton Wanderers last year where he picked up the club’s player of the season award.

Despite his tender age he’s already proving he’s got what it takes to perform at the highest level and we look forward to seeing more from the Academy graduate in the future.

