(Video) Jota names Liverpool teammate as ‘most technically gifted’ he’s played with

Diogo Jota is a natural finisher but his talents away from goal scoring are equally as impressive, though he’s spent some time talking about his teammates.

Speaking with Saturday Social, the forward was asked who was the most technically gifted he’s ever played with and his answer may not surprise too many.

Our No.20 said: “Thiago Alcantara. I think, obviously Liverpool is… I could have said Bernardo Silva now that I think about the national team but Thiago is a good shout!

“I don’t think I need to explain much, he is technically gifted – it looks like at least!”

With our No.6 set to make an imminent return from injury, now would be a great time for him to show everyone why he’s thought of so highly.

If we want to win as much silverware as possible in this campaign, then Thiago Alcantara being fit is certainly a massive boost.

You can watch Jota’s comments on Thiago (from 4:19) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

