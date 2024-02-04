(Video) Jota reveals how he and Liverpool teammates reacted to Klopp’s departure

Diogo Jota is a key part of the Liverpool team but he, like the rest of the players and fans, never saw news of Jurgen Klopp’s departure coming.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the Portuguese forward revealed how he reacted to the story: “I was a bit in shock, I was not expecting [the news] and I think the general mood was a bit of silence – everyone was trying to figure out the best way to react.”

It’s no surprise to hear that the players were clearly affected by this news, especially as all us supporters were equally as heartbroken when it came out too.

Now it’s about ensuring that we transfer this into motivation to go on and provide the German a send-off that he deserves.

You can watch Jota’s comments on Klopp (from 1:55) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

