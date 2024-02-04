(Video) Keane makes damning title prediction after Liverpool lose to Arsenal

Liverpool fans are not used to seeing our team lose but doing so against Arsenal may well also impact our title chances, something Roy Keane commented on.

Speaking on Sky Sports, the 52-year-old said: “I know that Liverpool had an off day and still think Arsenal are nice on the eye but I still couldn’t see these two teams finishing ahead of Man City.”

It’s a damning assessment that, by opening the door to Pep Guardiola’s team and with them sitting five points behind with two games in hand – it could set the start of the end of our title dreams.

There’s still such a long way to go but it’s looking increasingly likely that we need to be near perfect until the end of the campaign, including in our match against the champions – if we want to win it all.

You can watch Keane’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

Roy Keane says he can't see Liverpool or Arsenal keeping up with Manchester City 🏆❌ pic.twitter.com/guCDP9mxIK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 4, 2024

