Late injury blow: Klopp’s ‘naturally confident boy’ reportedly missing from LFC travelling squad to Arsenal

Liverpool fans knew that we would be without up to eight players for the game against Arsenal but it seems that Jurgen Klopp is set to be dealt another late fitness blow.

As reported by the Anfield Talk on X: ‘Dominik Szoboszlai is not with the #LFC squad in London.’

It’s a real shame to hear that our No.8 could be missing from the trip to The Emirates Stadium, especially after just coming back from injury himself.

Add onto this a goal-scoring display against Chelsea, the captain of his nation has impressed many during his first season at Anfield.

None more so than his manager, who said: “He’s a very naturally confident boy and that helps” (via The Independent), about his player earlier in the season.

This confidence should mean that the Hungarian has every hope of making a swift recovery but at this time, we don’t know much more about why he is missing.

If we also include the horrific news about Conor Bradley’s father, we now have several off-field issues that could seriously disrupt our preparations against Mikel Arteta’s team.

This is the time to dig deep though, show everyone why we’re top of the league and pull off a performance that anyone missing would be proud of.

Over to you, Reds!

