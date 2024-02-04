(Image) Jurgen Klopp is every Liverpool fan as he reacts to Konate’s red card

Liverpool fell to a rare deserved loss against Arsenal and one moment that certainly didn’t help our chances of success, was losing Ibou Konate late on.

The Frenchman was given two yellow cards that were far from malicious and cameras captured Jurgen Klopp’s reaction to the second.

A simple, ironic thumbs up towards the referee showed clearly that the boss didn’t fully agree with the decision for our No.5 to see red.

Given how soft the first incident was in particular and seeing Gabriel pull Darwin Nunez but not receive his second yellow – the frustration is easy to understand.

You can view Klopp’s reaction to the Konate red card via @SkySportsPL on X:

