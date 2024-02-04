Forget Diaz: Liverpool’s 43-touch maestro has been Reds’ chief destructor vs Arsenal

Liverpool were far from phenomenal in the first-half of action at the Emirates Stadium it’s fair to say.

Alexis Mac Allister, however, was one of a few shining lights for the visitors as they went 1-0 down in the first 45 minutes.

The Argentine was instrumental in breaking up opposition play and breaking lines with some pinpoint passing into the opponent’s half.

READ MORE: Liverpool face anxious injury assessment wait as Klopp confirms late absence ahead of Arsenal

READ MORE: Tiger Woods approves John Henry’s multi-million dollar behind-the-scenes deal as Liverpool up the ante for Klopp successor search

What are the stats saying?

Sofascore have the former Brighton & Hove Albion man down as winning five of seven ground duels attempted and one aerial duel.

There was plenty of industry from the 24-year-old moving forward, with the midfielder playing two key passes and completing 91% of his passes attempted (30/33).

Just quietly going about his business and yet again shining in the middle of the park.

Though, we’d like to see our summer signing supported a little more in midfield, with the hosts mostly dominating in that area.

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!