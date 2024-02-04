Liverpool face anxious injury assessment wait as Klopp confirms late absence ahead of Arsenal

Dominik Szoboszlai is set to miss Liverpool’s impending meeting with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed the Hungarian would be out after feeling an issue in a ‘similar area’ to where he’d last suffered an injury.

“Dom felt in the same area, or pretty much a similar area, to where he was injured before,” the German tactician told Sky Sports (via Liverpool’s official club website).

“Not in the game, he was fine, and then after the game [he felt it] slightly so we had a look at it and there was now no chance for him to be involved in this game.

“We cannot take any risk. We have to wait for further assessment but it was clear that he cannot be involved today. That’s it, pretty much.”

The former RB Leipzig star has missed five games already this term owing to a prior hamstring concern.

It’s not all bad news

The loss of our pressing monster will be of huge concern ahead of arguably the most significant test in our calendar yet.

That said, we’d be remiss to overlook the value of players like Ryan Gravenberch and Harvey Elliott in the squad.

The return of Thiago Alcantara too – though it may be a watching brief for the Spanish international – is a positive sign ahead of the run-in.

Fingers-crossed it’s nothing particularly serious for Szoboszlai and that we’ll see him back in action next week against Burnley.

