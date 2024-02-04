‘No conviction’: Gary Neville can’t believe what he’s seen two Liverpool players do in second-half vs Arsenal

It’s incredibly rare to see Virgil van Dijk make a significant error in a game of football.

Even more so to see Alisson Becker jointly responsible for a calamity that has allowed Arsenal back in control of their meeting with Liverpool in London.

Gary Neville couldn’t quite believe what he was seeing either, accusing the pair of lacking conviction as Gabriel Martinelli was handed a gift of a goal.

“A gift from the best goalkeeper and centre back in the league!” the former Manchester United defender told Sky Sports.

“Liverpool couldn’t believe they got back into the game at half-time, and they won’t believe this has happened.

“Martinelli doesn’t do anything but tap the ball into the net.

“Van Dijk and Alisson have no conviction. Martinelli is the only one watching the ball in the end.”

Still time for Liverpool at the Emirates

There’s roughly 15 minutes of action left in the tie (taking into account possible extra time) at the time of writing.

Still, you can more than understand the frustration of fans watching the visitors blow a chance to work calmly towards a winner.

It would be a huge shame to see us so carelessly sacrifice an opportunity of season-defining points and gift Manchester City a chance to take the title race into their own hands.

We need a response, Liverpool. We need it soon.

