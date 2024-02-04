Darwin Nunez could emulate Luis Suarez after Jurgen Klopp’s pre-Arsenal comments

Darwin Nunez was confirmed as an injury doubt by Jurgen Klopp, as he confirmed that his foot was so swollen that it was probable it wouldn’t fit into a football boot.

Speaking ahead of the Arsenal match, the boss said: he left the stadium in a boot, and it was not a football boot. So, nothing broke, X-ray clear, but [it is] swollen and we have to see if he can get his foot back into a boot or not because we all know that takes time” (via liverpoolfc.com).

Images of our No.9 in training after the press conference though, did alleviate some fears – even if it did appear that his boot was not tied during the session.

This means then, that the former Benfica man could well be emulating a fellow Uruguayan in either this session alone or for the game against the Gunners as well.

It was confirmed on liverpoolfc.com that: Luis Suarez once borrowed a bigger pair of boots from a teammate to play with a swollen ankle – and shook off the injury to score a free-kick for Liverpool.’

Our former No.7 then could act as inspiration for his compatriot, showing that there’s always a way to play through the pain barrier for the Reds.

Luis Suarez was a special talent but given the shared nationality and tenacity of the two forwards, it’s certainly fair to draw a few comparisons.

It’ll be hard to tell from pictures and videos but it’s certainly worth keeping an eye on our current striker, to see if he does intend to emulate a former fan favourite at The Emirates.

