‘He’s done so well’ – Paul Merson has ‘loved’ watching 20-y/o Liverpool player in recent weeks

Paul Merson has admitted he’s ‘loved’ watching one Liverpool ace in particular in recent weeks.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s knee injury which was sustained during our FA Cup clash with Arsenal last month Conor Bradley has deputised for the Scouser at right back.

The Northern Irishman hasn’t put a foot wrong and ran the show against Chelsea in our last outing as he picked up a goal and two assists.

The 20-year-old has been performing like a seasoned pro but Merson reckons the full-back is in for a ‘hard game’ at the Emirates this afternoon.

He said about Bradley on Sky Sports News (via HITC): “He looks a good player. It’s just getting the right timing of giving him a rest in the team. He’s done so well but it’s so different from League One and now you’re in the Premier League, with the concentration levels.

“But I’ve loved watching him play. Some of his passing, his intelligence, he’s playing like a 26, 27-year-old. But, another hard game tomorrow against Martinelli.

“It’s just how long is it going to be when it’s just 45 minutes too much. The games he’s played in, and you’ve got Trent waiting to come in as one of the best in the business so it’s hard.”

READ MORE: Romano: Liverpool discussed potential move for 6 ft 4 defender towards end of January window

It’s been a pleasure to watch the youngster with his energetic performances on the right flank. He’s been immense defensively while also posing a proper threat going forward.

Alexander-Arnold has returned to fitness but our No. 84 has retained his spot in the starting XI due to how well he’s been playing.

It was revealed yesterday that Bradley’s father had unfortunately passed away so it remains to be seen whether he’ll play any part in our clash with the Gunners in the capital, however.

Our thoughts are with the Northern Ireland international and his family at this difficult time – his father would have been so proud of his son’s performances recently.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!