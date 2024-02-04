(Video) ‘I can’t think of one’ – Richard Keys pins blame for Arsenal defeat on Jurgen Klopp

Richard Keys believes the lack of intensity in Liverpool’s performance this afternoon was a result of Jurgen Klopp’s announcement that he’s leaving the club at the end of the season.

The Reds never got going at the Emirates and suffered their second defeat of the season as the Gunners recorded a 3-1 victory.

Liverpool have played twice since news broke last Friday regarding the German tactician’s impending departure and the Anfield-based outfit won both of those games.

That makes Keys’ comments look rather bizarre but Klopp’s men were well beaten in the capital today and are now just two points clear at the top of the Premier League.

The presenter claimed he ‘can’t think of one Liverpool player’ who had a ‘good game’ while Jason McAteer, who was working alongside Keys for beIN Sports, claimed Alexis Mac Allister played well but struggled to name anyone else.

This had nothing to do with Klopp’s decision to leave at the end of the current campaign. We just simply weren’t good enough and didn’t deserve to take anything from the game with some individual errors costing us.

We go again next weekend when Burnley visit Anfield.

