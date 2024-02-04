‘I think so’ – Roy Keane makes PL title race admission ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Arsenal

Roy Keane believes a Liverpool victory at the Emirates today would all but end the Gunners’ hopes of challenge for the Premier League title this term.

Jurgen Klopp’s side currently top the table on 51 points – five points clear of Manchester City and Arsenal ahead of this afternoon’s clash in north London – and recorded a 2-0 victory against Mikel Arteta’s side in the FA Cup last month.

Keane thinks that if Liverpool can do the same again today then the Gunners’ hopes of winning the league title are over in what would be ‘another big statement’ from the Merseysiders.

“Yeah I think so [a chance to knock Arsenal out of the title race]. I think obviously Liverpool are in great form, a lot energy scoring a lot of goals, and we talk about Klopp leaving but I don’t think that’s had any sort of effect on the team so far. I’m a bit wary when people talk about, from Arsenal’s point of view, it’s a must-win game. It’s certainly a game they can’t afford to lose. But if you look at Liverpool and Liverpool come and win today, my goodness, it’s another big statement from them. Tough one to call,” Keane said on Sky Sports (via The Boot Room).

Liverpool were immense on Wednesday night when they defeated Chelsea 4-1 at Anfield but Klopp has been forced into some changes to the starting XI.

Conor Bradley won’t be involved in the capital following the passing of his father yesterday with Trent Alexander-Arnold coming into to replace the Northern Irishman.

In midfield, meanwhile, Dominik Szobozlai is missing through injury and is replaced by Ryan Gravenberch in the engine room.

A tactical decision has been made up top with Darwin Nunez dropping to the bench with Cody Gakpo promoted to the starting XI.

It may only be February but this is a massive game for both sides. Let’s hope we can come out on top to go a whopping eight points clear at the top of the table.

