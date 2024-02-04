‘Thiago and Nunez are…’ – Late fitness update on two injury doubts for Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp has faced more than his fair share of late fitness drama before our game with Arsenal and now there’s a further update on both Thiago Alcantara and Darwin Nunez.

At the German’s press conference before the match, it was confirmed that there would be up to eight players missing for the trip to London.

However, news of Conor Bradley’s father’s tragic passing and reports of Dominik Szoboszlai not travelling with the squad to The Emirates has added more fears of further absentees.

Finally though, we have some good news as The Anfield Talk reported on X that ‘Thiago and Darwin Núñez are’ with the rest of the Reds in the capital.

It doesn’t mean either are necessarily fit for many (or any) minutes but after seeing our No.9 pictured in training – it did ease some concerns voiced in the manager’s update to the media.

The video of our Spanish midfielder back on the grass went viral among supporters too and if we see a glimpse of that form against Mikel Arteta’s team, then we’ll all be delighted.

After 10 months without a game though, we can be almost certain that the former Bayern Munich man will not be replacing a possibly missing Hungarian from the start.

The positive is that our boss has options but he would have liked a bit more certainty around his squad in the hours before a crucial game.

