More fans set to be welcomed against Burnley as Anfield expansion nears completion

Liverpool fans have been patiently waiting the new Anfield Road End stand to be fully opened and it seems another major milestone is rapidly approaching.

As reported on liverpoolfc.com: ‘The next part of the planned phased opening of the ambitious project is expected to see more fans welcomed to Anfield for the upcoming Premier League fixture against Burnley on February 10.’

It wasn’t revealed exactly how many more supporters would be inside the stadium but it’s set to rise above the current capacity of 57,000 and closer to the eventual 61,000.

Liverpool City Council will have the final say after further tests are conducted but it seems that this must be likely to be successful, otherwise such a statement wouldn’t be made.

Further tickets will then be sold for however many more seats become available, which will allow the chance for more fans to be able to add to our already impressive atmosphere.

With every day edging nearer to the final one that we see Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, we need to ensure that everyone brings the noise whenever possible.

Let’s hope we can have a romantic end and finally soon see every seat taken, for the first time this campaign.

If we can see the final game of the season be blessed with some silverware too, there couldn’t be many better ways to say goodbye to the German.

