Salah, Cantona and Warnock: Carragher and Fjortoft clash after Arsenal’s celebrations

Liverpool fans probably turned off as soon as the final whistle blew against Arsenal but the home side, understandably, celebrated wildly and it led to a comment from Jamie Carragher.

His first post used a video of Martin Odegaard taking pictures of the camera man and he uploaded this alongside the caption of: ‘By all means enjoy it, but enjoy it by being disciplined! #ARSLIV’.

This was clearly a Neil Warnock reference from the Scouser but it wasn’t taken that way by Jan Aage Fjortoft, who thought the Gunners should be entitled to celebrate but did seemingly miss the joke.

Our former defender then called out the Norwegian ex-striker for tagging many different people within his post and then called out a wrong claim from the journalist that Mo Salah would leave the club last summer.

The back and forth continued, with references to Eric Cantona and much more but it seems to have thankfully ended for now.

It was a bit over the top by Mikel Arteta’s side but the original post was said in jest by the Sky Sports pundit, with a clear reference to quotes from a manager that probably wouldn’t have enjoyed the scenes either.

It’s all spiraled out of hand a bit but given the backlash our former No.23 received for the original post, it showed that it wasn’t a joke that landed perfectly.

We’d all rather be seeing a spat over our jubilant scenes at full-time but the full exchange is certainly worth a read.

You can view the clash via @Carra23 and @JanAageFjortoft on X:

….I don’t think you will throw me sardines …. — Jan Aage Fjørtoft 🏳️‍🌈 🇳🇴 💛💙 (@JanAageFjortoft) February 4, 2024

