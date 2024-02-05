(Video) ‘Acceptable’, ‘Over the top’ – Jamie Carragher rates famous Liverpool goal celebrations

Jamie Carragher has ruffled quite a few feathers over the past day or two by accusing Arsenal of celebrating their win over Liverpool on Sunday to an excessive degree, and he was duly tasked with giving his verdict on famous goal celebrations of the Premier League era.

It featured three standout goals from the Reds – Jurgen Klopp charging onto the pitch after Divock Origi’s derby winner in 2018, Luis Suarez diving in front of David Moyes at Goodison Park in 2012 and Steven Gerrard kissing a pitchside camera at Old Trafford 10 years ago.

The Sky Sports pundit – who couldn’t restrain his glee in live co-commentary for the most recent of those – said it was ‘acceptable’ for the manager to sprint onto the field after the Belgian downed Everton with a dramatic stoppage time winner.

Carragher also labelled his fellow Scouser’s camera celebration ‘iconic’ but admitted that the Uruguayan striker was ‘over the top’ in his trolling of the then-Toffees manager in the October 2012 derby, having scored early that day rather than winning it with a last-gasp goal.

There was also one of the 46-year-old’s own moments thrown in, namely his goal against Fulham in 2006 to end a Premier League drought of almost eight years, when he was mobbed by jubilant teammates, with the Reds’ former number 23 describing it as ‘normal behaviour’.

The next celebrations on which we hope to hear him commenting are league title celebrations in May – fingers crossed!

You can view Carragher’s take on those famous goal celebrations below, via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube: