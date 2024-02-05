(Video) Gallagher comments on whether Havertz should have seen red following clash with linesman

It wasn’t a game that many Liverpool fans will be desperate to go back over with a fine-tooth comb, however one moment with Kai Havertz was certainly worth a mention.

Deep into added time, the German slapped the flag out of the linesman’s hand and ex-referee Dermot Gallagher was asked for his opinion on the incident.

The 66-year-old supported the actions of the two on-field officials and a yellow card probably did seem fair in the end.

Nevertheless, when you put your hands on a linesman, you would expect some form of punishment and another day could have seen the former Chelsea man see red.

"Sometimes referees take the passion out of the game…" 🗣️ Ref Watch give their verdict on Kai Havertz's yellow card vs Liverpool 🟨 pic.twitter.com/Wzv28rLbWU — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 5, 2024

