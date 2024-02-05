(Video) Henderson compares Ajax atmosphere to Anfield after debut appearance

Jordan Henderson ended his Saudi adventure during the January transfer window and has now played his first game for his new club, Ajax.

Speaking after the match, our former captain praised the atmosphere of the Dutch supporters and the reporter was amazed that a player used to performing at Anfield was also impressed with what he heard.

The Sunderland-born midfielder replied with: “Yeah, it was incredible. I’ve heard the atmosphere’s really good, especially against PSV and teams like this but yeah it was a really good atmosphere – really special.”

The 33-year-old managed to ensure that he didn’t upset his former or new supporters, whilst praising both at the same time.

"It's been a long time since I played in an atmosphere like that!" 🏟️ Jordan Henderson enjoyed his Ajax debut!#BBCFootball pic.twitter.com/BZBmfOSKnZ — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 5, 2024

