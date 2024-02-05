(Video) Roy Keane’s honest reaction to Klopp’s post-Arsenal comments is telling

Roy Keane and Jurgen Klopp don’t share too many character traits but when it comes to brutal honesty, it’s safe to say that both fall into that category.

Our manager gave his thoughts on a crushing defeat to Arsenal and the Sky Sports pundit was then asked to share his opinion on what was said.

The Irishman stated: “I loved the interview, I always think he’s very honest Klopp… I thought he was spot on, I’ve always enjoyed his stuff after games – I don’t think you ever get any bull from him, I enjoyed it.”

This is a telling sign of how great a manager the 56-year-old is and it’s going to be hard to find someone who is as honest and as loved as the German.

You can watch Keane’s comments on Klopp via @SkySportsPL on X:

