(Video) Klopp confirms one change he would have made to Arsenal team; never had the chance

Liverpool fans will be ready to file the defeat to Arsenal under a rare but understandable off-day and Jurgen Klopp reflected on the match.

Asked whether fatigue was a factor in our performance, the manager said: “I have to make a line-up. Would I make the same line-up again? Yes.

“That’s actually the only thing how I can judge it. After seeing the game, maybe not.

“Without seeing the game, I would do it the same. Dom [Szoboszlai] couldn’t start, he is out injured actually, so we had to make another change as well and these kind of things.”

It was a shame to lose our No.8 so close to kick-off and it was a headache that certainly didn’t help preparations for the boss.

We can only hope that Dominik Szoboszlai will be back on the pitch soon and that the whole squad can bounce back from a bad day at the office.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Szoboszlai (from 3:29) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

