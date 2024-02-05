(Video) Klopp: “everything went against us” – Jurgen’s take on Arsenal loss

Liverpool fans will know that we probably deserved to lose against Arsenal but there were some big moments that worked against us – something Jurgen Klopp commented on.

Speaking after the match, the boss said: “Pretty much everything went against us”.

It was incidents like us handing them a goal (although they did the same for us), a red card for Ibou Konate but the same not being given to Gabriel and errors from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker that we didn’t expect.

It wasn’t that we should have won but fortune certainly wasn’t on our side, meaning that it was a defeat we must take but can feel somewhat aggrieved about.

You can watch Klopp’s comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

🗣️ "Pretty much everything went against us" Jurgen Klopp reflects on Liverpool's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/0XKFXg8tX3 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 5, 2024

