(Video) Ibou Konate’s highlights against Gabriel Martinelli are telling

Ibou Konate was part of a Liverpool defence that conceded three goals against Arsenal, as well as receiving a red card during the match.
Gabriel Martinelli got himself a goal on the day too but this doesn’t all necessarily mean that the Frenchman had a bad day.
A social media account dedicated to our No.5 complied all his best moments and it showed that our 24-year-old did play well.
It won’t come as much solace for the defender or our supporters but it should reassure any fears of a horrifically bad performance.
You can watch the Konate highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @KonateFC on X):
The masses will try to nastily gaslight you into thinking the narrative was different due to a nothing run which wasn’t even a take on.
I know what I saw. Konaté handled Martinelli again.
