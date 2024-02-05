(Video) Ibou Konate’s highlights against Gabriel Martinelli are telling

Ibou Konate was part of a Liverpool defence that conceded three goals against Arsenal, as well as receiving a red card during the match.

Gabriel Martinelli got himself a goal on the day too but this doesn’t all necessarily mean that the Frenchman had a bad day.

A social media account dedicated to our No.5 complied all his best moments and it showed that our 24-year-old did play well.

It won’t come as much solace for the defender or our supporters but it should reassure any fears of a horrifically bad performance.

You can watch the Konate highlights courtesy of Sky Sports (via @KonateFC on X):

The masses will try to nastily gaslight you into thinking the narrative was different due to a nothing run which wasn’t even a take on. I know what I saw. Konaté handled Martinelli again.

pic.twitter.com/vLUZCOxVEt https://t.co/BRRt5X5YD8 — 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗙𝗖 (@KonateFC) February 5, 2024

