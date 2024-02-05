Liverpool’s March TV picks confirmed: Unusual City kick-off time and Klopp finally get his wish

Liverpool now know the dates and times for all of their Premier League fixtures in March after the selections for live TV coverage were confirmed on Monday evening.

The update fixture list was shared on the EPL’s official website (as well as liverpoolfc.com), with the Reds beginning the month away to Nottingham Forest on Saturday 2nd with a 3pm kick-off.

Then comes a pivotal showdown against Manchester City at Anfield on Sunday 10th, with an unusual start time of 3:45pm, before the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park the following Sunday at 2pm (although that game will be moved if LFC reach the FA Cup quarter-finals, which’ll be played that weekend).

Liverpool’s final game in March, and the first after the springtime international break, is at home to Brighton on Sunday 31st at 2pm.

It was inevitable that the Man City and Everton games would be moved due to our Europa League round of 16 tie on the Thursdays preceding those fixtures, while the other schedule change next month is bound to please Jurgen Klopp.

Liverpool were handed a Saturday 12:30 kick-off immediately after all three international breaks in the autumn, much to the manager’s disgruntlement, but thankfully that isn’t the case this time around, with Brighton coming to Anfield on Easter Sunday afternoon instead.

The pause for national team action towards the end of March offers Reds fans one last breather before a potentially breathless final stretch to the season, and indeed the 56-year-old’s reign as our manager.

That international break is set to be the calm before a storm of fixtures in the final two months of the campaign, especially if we go deep into the FA Cup and Europa League.

