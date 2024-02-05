(Video) Liverpool U18s forward scores worldie; the future is bright

Liverpool U18s progressed to the FA Youth Cup quarter-finals with a 3-0 defeat of Fulham in Kirkby but it was easy to spot the moment of the game.
Jayden Danns latched onto a looped header and then unleashed an opportunistic long-range effort that looped into the opposition goal.
It was a 15th finish of the season by the 18-year-old and showed the confidence that he’s currently playing with.
The future certainly looks bright for the forward and let’s hope that he continues this progression towards a first-team chance.
You can watch Danns’ goal courtesy of LFCTV (via @VidsAcademy on X):
