‘You look at…’ – Neil Jones pinpoints one ‘positive’ Liverpool can take despite Arsenal defeat

Neil Jones believes there’s one ‘positive’ Liverpool can take despite the hugely disappointing result and performance against Arsenal on Sunday.

The Reds deservedly went down 3-1 at the Emirates Stadium, seeing their lead atop the Premier League cut to two points after just their second top-flight defeat of the season.

However, speaking to EOTK Insider, the journalist indicated that upcoming fixtures offer an ideal ‘opportunity’ for Jurgen Klopp’s side to quickly put yesterday’s setback behind them.

Jones said: “Now they can wipe their mouths, dress themselves down and look to go again. The positive thing is, you look at the next four fixtures Liverpool have got in the league, plus the [FA] cup game and [Carabao] cup final, they’ve got games they should be expecting to win and to get back in. There’s an opportunity right there for them to get right back into the groove very quickly.”

READ MORE: Liverpool journalist names 3 reasons why he’d have 42y/o manager at ‘top of the list’ for FSG

READ MORE: ‘He’s a liability…’ – ESPN pundit says Liverpool player left teammate doing ‘two jobs’ v Arsenal

Between now and the Manchester City clash on 10 March, Liverpool take on Burnley (home), Brentford (away), Luton (home) and Nottingham Forest (away) in the Premier League, all of whom are in the bottom six prior to the Bees’ clash against the champions tonight.

The Reds will also be favourites to beat Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final and get the better of either Watford or Southampton at Anfield in the FA Cup fifth round later that week.

Obviously results against each of those teams will need to be earned, but Jones is justified in suggesting that it’s not a terrifying run of games to have prior to the showdown against Pep Guardiola’s men in 34 days’ time.

Liverpool shook off their previous Premier League defeat this season by going more than four months unbeaten in the division, so don’t expect Klopp and his players to wallow in self-pity after yesterday’s setback.

We know that nothing less than maximum points will suffice over the next four games considering the ever-present threat and proven pedigree of Man City, but if the Reds can shake off the Arsenal cobwebs and get back to the best from next weekend, the Emirates result could be nothing more than a momentary stumble.

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool, agreeing with Roy Keane and much more!