‘He’s a liability…’ – ESPN pundit says Liverpool player left teammate doing ‘two jobs’ v Arsenal

Steve Nicol was critical of one Liverpool player who left a teammate doing ‘two jobs’ during the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The 62-year-old rounded on Trent Alexander-Arnold during a post-match discussion on ESPN FC, describing the Reds’ vice-captain as a defensive ‘liability’ and accusing him of forcing Ibrahima Konate to double-job against the Gunners.

The ex-Anfield defender said: “Alexander-Arnold, as great as he is on the ball going forward, he’s a liability defensively. He can’t defend one on one and he doesn’t get in good positions to stop [Gabriel] Martinelli today getting the ball.

“Konate ends up having to do two jobs. He’s got to play centre-back and he’s got to cover the right-back position constantly.”

The ‘Trent can’t defend’ narrative must be one of the most cliched and tiresome in all of football, but unfortunately the 25-year-old didn’t have his best day in that regard against Arsenal.

Martinelli had the better of him on Sunday in a manner that few (if any) opposition attackers have managed this season, while the Liverpool vice-captain was dribbled past twice and committed one error leading to a shot for the Gunners (Sofascore).

It wasn’t his finest day at the office by any means, and the same could be said for all of his teammates yesterday, but we’re confident the Reds’ number 66 can show us his truer self against Burnley next weekend.

You can view Nicol’s comments below (from 3:54), via ESPN FC on YouTube: