(Video) Odegaard: Arsenal were ‘humble’ with celebrations after Liverpool victory

Liverpool fans would have likely not been too keen to watch the Arsenal celebrations after the full-time whistle but it’s safe to say that they were far from muted, especially from Martin Odegaard.

Asked about whether he and his teammates over-celebrated, the Norwegian said: “We’re all happy with the win and will stay humble. We keep working hard and will prepare for the next one.”

It certainly didn’t seem like the actions of a humble group of men but they should certainly be allowed to enjoy beating the team at the top of the table.

Let’s hope that we can better these scenes at the end of the season, when we enjoy something that really is worth celebrating.

You can watch Odegaard's comments via @SkySportsPL on X:

Martin Odegaard responds to the criticism of Arsenal's post-match celebrations after beating Liverpool 📸🎉 pic.twitter.com/Ba5qKAo5cf — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) February 5, 2024

