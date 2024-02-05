‘Shouldn’t happen…’ – Michael Owen critical of one Liverpool player over costly moment v Arsenal

Michael Owen was critical of one Liverpool player who was at ‘fault’ for Gabriel Martinelli’s goal in the 3-1 defeat to Arsenal on Sunday.

The Brazilian was gifted the opportunity to restore the Gunners’ lead in the second half after a chaotic mix-up between Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk, and while the former Reds striker didn’t totally absolve the captain of blame, he felt that the goalkeeper was the primary culprit.

Speaking on Premier League Productions (4 February, 18:40), the 44-year-old said: “It shouldn’t happen, it’s definitely a mistake. I thought it was Alisson’s fault, if I had to pick a player.

“Listen, you can blame both of them in many ways. I think, potentially, Virgil van Dijk could head this one. He could head it and he lets it bounce. After that, he is in total control if Alisson stays on his line. He is in control. He is happy one-v-one, stronger and quicker. He’s goal side and absolutely in control.

“Just don’t come out and leave him to it. Then Alisson comes out and actually half-collides and none of them touch it, so I think it’s more Alisson’s fault than Van Dijk’s.”

READ MORE: (Video) Klopp: “Everything went against us” – Jurgen’s take on Arsenal loss

READ MORE: Salah, Cantona and Warnock: Carragher and Fjortoft clash after Arsenal’s celebrations

In truth, both Alisson and Van Dijk will feel they could’ve done better in that moment before Martinelli’s tap-in.

It was most uncharacteristic of the centre-back to let the ball bounce and fail to get a head on it, while the Brazil goalkeeper may be wishing he’d left it to the captain rather than rushing out of goal and causing confusion.

Both players were well below their best on Sunday, but the same could be said of Liverpool as a whole, and one awful moment shouldn’t discolour just how immense the duo have been for the Reds ever since they came to the club in 2018.

They’ll learn from that horrendous mix-up and put it behind them swiftly, starting with the visit of Burnley to Anfield next weekend.

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment