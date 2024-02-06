John Aldridge ‘sick’ of seeing Liverpool constantly repeat fatal mistake; one player at fault vs Arsenal

John Aldridge bemoaned Virgil van Dijk allowing the ball to bounce in the lead-up to Gabriel Martinelli’s goal in the second-half of a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal.

The Dutchman admitted his mistake in the post-match interview, with the Gunners taking the lead at a time when Liverpool appeared to have gained control in the fixture.

“Just head the f**king ball. Just head it out. Get as much distance as you can on it, to your front men, and play the second phase out,” the former striker wrote in his column with the Echo.

“We’ve got away with that a bit this season, letting the ball bounce, but we didn’t yesterday.

“I loved to see it from opposing defenders as a player, but I’m sick of seeing it from Liverpool now.”

The Merseysiders remain at the top of the league table, albeit with only a two-point lead over Manchester City who have a game in hand to play.

A once in a blue moon kind of error

Let’s be completely honest: the kind of multi-error performance we witnessed from Virgil van Dijk and Alisson Becker comes about once in a season at the absolute most.

We’d be willing to bet good money that you won’t be seeing errors of such a magnitude from either player for the rest of the season – and potentially the next!

It’s unfortunate to see Manchester City handed a route back to the top of the table. Still, we back Jurgen Klopp’s side to finish the season strong.

Onto Burnley and hopefully an optimism-restoring three points!

