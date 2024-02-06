Club’s sporting director says ‘incredible’ Liverpool target will likely leave them this summer

Liverpool could take advantage of a summer window opening, with long-linked target Johan Bakayoko tipped to leave PSV.

This update comes courtesy of Dutch outlet Voetbalkrant, with the Eredivisie outfit’s sporting director, Earnie Stewart, admitting it was unlikely the ‘incredible’ star would stay put for 2024/25.

“Although I don’t think Bakayoko will play for PSV next season,” the executive said. “It remains incredible what Johan does for someone his age. He has played 30 great matches in recent months, at PSV and with the Red Devils.”

The publication in question expects the forward’s asking price to well exceed his current market value of £34.1m.

What do the stats say?

There has been many an argument made for replacing Mo Salah – whenever that sad day comes – with a fellow left-footed attacker.

Bakayoko would tick that box and potentially many others. The Belgian international finds himself taking a comparable number of shots per 90 compared to our Egyptian King, produces a greater supply of shot-creating actions and takes a reasonable number of touches in the attacking penalty box, according to FBref.

Even accounting for the Premier League’s increased difficulty, we’d have to imagine those numbers are somewhat translatable.

He’s worth a closer look ahead of the summer, at any rate!

