Garth Crooks ‘surprised’ by call Jurgen Klopp got wrong vs Arsenal

Garth Crooks admitted he was ‘surprised’ to see Darwin Nunez omitted from Liverpool’s starting-XI against Arsenal.

The Uruguayan didn’t make it onto the pitch until midway through the second-half. By which point, the 24-year-old struggled to make a decisive impact on the encounter.

“Liverpool blew Chelsea away in midweek and so I was surprised Nunez was left out of their starting line-up against Arsenal,” the BBC Sport columnist wrote.

There was a time when Liverpool never changed a winning side. It might be worth returning to that philosophy.”

The Merseysiders saw their lead in the title race reduced to two points, with Manchester City holding a game in hand.

Worth noting Nunez’s injury concern

One might imagine that Klopp’s call had at least something to do with Nunez’s prior injury concern.

That said, our German tactician did admit he might have got this particular call wrong. However, he specifically bemoaned the ‘completely new right triangle’ and lack of involvement in the game.

We’d be shocked if the 56-year-old doesn’t immediately thrust our No.9 back into the first-XI come our hosting of Burnley this weekend.

We could use a little boost in optimism (and creativity) going forward.

