Reliable Hungarian journalist now posts updated Szoboszlai injury recovery timeframe

News
Posted by

Dominik Szoboszlai’s injury concern may not see him sidelined for as long as first feared.

Reports coming out of Hungary had suggested that the 23-year-old could be out of action for a period of up to four weeks.

However, a recent update from Hungarian football journalist Bence Bocsak on X (formerly Twitter) has clarified that the timescale isn’t quite as worrying.

The former RB Leipzig star would have missed encounters with Burnley, Brentford, Luton Town, Chelsea (Carabao Cup final) and an FA Cup fifth round clash.

READ MORE: Garth Crooks claims Liverpool man plays worse without Darwin Nunez in the team

READ MORE: BBC pundit says 20-year-old Liverpool player is so good he ‘stopped me in my tracks’

Take no risks with Szoboszlai

It now seems that we’ll be without our No.8 for a shorter period. Just how short that timeframe is remains to be seen, though we’re absolutely on board with the club not taking any risks by rushing his return.

With all due respect to Burnley, Brentford and Luton, we should possess enough in the way of quality to get through our upcoming fixtures comfortably.

There has been plenty of confusion over Szoboszlai’s injury – (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Though it would be a huge boost to see Szoboszlai back in the squad for our Carabao Cup final meeting with Chelsea towards the end of February.

We’ll be keeping every finger crossed!

🚨 EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Jurgen Klopp’s potential successors, reviewing Arsenal vs Liverpool and much more!

More Stories Dominik Szoboszlai

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *