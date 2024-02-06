Reliable Hungarian journalist now posts updated Szoboszlai injury recovery timeframe

Dominik Szoboszlai’s injury concern may not see him sidelined for as long as first feared.

Reports coming out of Hungary had suggested that the 23-year-old could be out of action for a period of up to four weeks.

However, a recent update from Hungarian football journalist Bence Bocsak on X (formerly Twitter) has clarified that the timescale isn’t quite as worrying.

🚨 According to my understanding Dominik Szoboszlai’s injury is not as bad as reported in Hungarian media. The club will be careful with his recovery but from what I understand he won’t miss 3-4 weeks. pic.twitter.com/xeo4t2oQCM — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) February 6, 2024

The former RB Leipzig star would have missed encounters with Burnley, Brentford, Luton Town, Chelsea (Carabao Cup final) and an FA Cup fifth round clash.

Take no risks with Szoboszlai

It now seems that we’ll be without our No.8 for a shorter period. Just how short that timeframe is remains to be seen, though we’re absolutely on board with the club not taking any risks by rushing his return.

With all due respect to Burnley, Brentford and Luton, we should possess enough in the way of quality to get through our upcoming fixtures comfortably.

Though it would be a huge boost to see Szoboszlai back in the squad for our Carabao Cup final meeting with Chelsea towards the end of February.

We’ll be keeping every finger crossed!

