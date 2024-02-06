‘Bit of confusion’: Ian Doyle weighs in with intriguing Szoboszlai injury update

Will Dominik Szoboszlai be out for about a month or so? Apparently, the answer isn’t as clear as we’ve been led to believe by Hungarian reports.

The Liverpool Echo’s Ian Doyle weighed in on the situation on X (formerly Twitter), noting that the club have yet to put an official timescale on the midfielder’s absence.

Bit of confusion over Dominik Szoboszlai injury absence. Hungarian outlet that hinted at up to a month out last night has since backtracked a bit and said time out has yet to be determined. #LFC have yet to put any timescale on it 🔴 — Ian Doyle (@IanDoyleSport) February 6, 2024

Hungarian outlet Index had suggested the former RB Leipzig star would face three to four weeks on the sidelines with a hamstring issue.

Which is it?

It seems like a potentially positive update for Szoboszlai, though we’d certainly appreciate some clarity on the issue from the club.

We’re fortunate that our upcoming games don’t seem too challenging in and around the League Cup final meeting with Chelsea.

That said, Liverpool’s midfield looked notably weaker without the Hungarian international on the right side – an issue Jurgen Klopp specifically bemoaned after the 3-1 loss to Arsenal.

With several key stars in line to return (or having already returned), we’re hopeful we won’t be without Szoboszlai for a sustained period of time.

