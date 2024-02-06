Football finance expert makes summer transfer window claim which could excite Liverpool fans

One football finance expert has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool could benefit from having a ‘huge’ transfer budget in the summer.

FSG have been tasked with hiring a new manager at Anfield this year, with the 56-year-old stepping down at the end of this season, and the German’s replacement could walk into a potentially lucrative transfer window.

Speaking to Football Insider, Kieran Maguire outlined: “When it comes to the transfer market, Liverpool have been one of the leading clubs when it comes to spending smart rather than spending big. They have also been very good at generating money from player sales.

“Put those two factors together, and the new coach in the summer will inherit a huge budget thanks to their flexibility in terms of FFP. That isn’t necessarily matched by their rival clubs in the Big Six.

“This can only be to their benefit because every manager wants to stamp their style and their philosophy onto a club. In the case of Liverpool, that will be very much done in conjunction with the senior executives who form part of the recruitment committee.”

Eight current Premier League clubs have had a bigger net spend on transfers than Liverpool over the past five years, including every other member of the so-called ‘big six’ (Football365).

The Reds’ relative parsimony on the market has been a bone of contention for many supporters, but it’s an approach which has been justified by the on-field success under Klopp and the avoidance of the FFP pitfalls which have seen Everton punished and other top-flight outfits running the risk of sanctions.

Add to the mix a greater revenue from Anfield’s increased capacity, along with a near-certain return to the Champions League from next season, and the new LFC manager could well have plenty of scope to bring in the players they want in their first transfer window on Merseyside.

It’s a report which could spark excitement among Liverpool fans, but with FSG at the helm, we don’t expect the club to suddenly start splurging vast sums on numerous players in the manner that Chelsea have done. That said, the west Londoners’ ongoing woes lay bare the reality that huge expenditure is no guarantee of triumphing on the pitch.

A significant transfer budget is to be welcomed if Klopp’s successor is indeed granted it – the crucial thing is to use it as wisely as the German has done over the past eight years.

