(Video) Aerial camera angle shows Klopp reading riot act to Liverpool player during Arsenal defeat

Anyone availing of the Hawkeye tactical camera that Sky Sports had available for the Arsenal-Liverpool game on Sunday will have noticed Jurgen Klopp reading the riot act to one of his players following the first goal.

Bukayo Saka broke the deadlock just before the quarter-hour mark at the Emirates Stadium, tapping home the rebound after Alisson Becker had saved Kai Havertz’s initial shot, and the manner in which the Germany playmaker was allowed to surge up the pitch left the Reds manager fuming.

The 56-year-old’s ire seemed to be directed at Ryan Gravenberch in apparent disgust at the Dutchman’s lackadaisical pressing at the start of the move which culminated in the England winger putting the Gunners 1-0 ahead.

The Liverpool midfielder could be seen gesticulating back at his manager as the two shared a testy exchange of views, and he was later substituted for Harvey Elliott on 58 minutes.

Such arguments are commonplace in the white heat of Premier League battle, though, and we’re sure that the matter will have been quickly nipped in the bud as minds turn towards the Burnley match next Saturday.

You can view the exchange between Klopp and Gravenberch below, via @CF_Compss on X (formerly Twitter):