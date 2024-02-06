Liverpool legend says ‘brilliant’ player has now dipped & ‘doesn’t get involved enough’ in games

John Aldridge has noticed a ‘dip’ in Ryan Gravenberch’s form in recent weeks, with the Dutchman struggling to get immersed in games.

As with many other young players, it’s unlikely to be a permanent dip, of course, as the former professional acknowledged in his column with the Echo: “Sometimes he looks brilliant but he doesn’t get involved enough in the games. But that’ll come, he’s only young. He’ll get nurtured into that with coaching.”

The Merseysiders are set to next take on Burnley at home following a 3-1 defeat to Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

READ MORE: ‘No conviction’: Gary Neville can’t believe what he’s seen two Liverpool players do in second-half vs Arsenal

READ MORE: Forget Diaz: Liverpool’s 43-touch maestro has been Reds’ chief destructor vs Arsenal

Give Ryan Gravenberch time

It’s a huge shame that Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team won’t be here to oversee the best the former Bayern Munich man will have to offer in a red shirt.

That’s not to suggest another coach couldn’t coax out Gravenberch’s best form, of course. There’s no doubt plenty of potential there to unlock in a footballer grossly mismanaged over in Germany.

With that in mind, we have to be patient with our No,38 – it’ll come in time.

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Ousmane Diomande latest, what Klopp needs from next centre-back signing and much more!