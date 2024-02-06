Liverpool rivals terrified of breaching financial rules in hilarious way fans won’t believe

With the Premier League’s financial rules now appearing to have teeth, multiple clubs find themselves walking on eggshells to avoid repercussions.

Chelsea is one such outfit in a precarious position on the PSR (profitability and sustainability rules) tightrope. The Daily Mail reports the Blues are concerned that sacking Mauricio Pochettino would result in a potential breach.

The Londoners are potentially required to sell players before the end of June to stay in order to stay in the green.

It’s never been a better time to be a Liverpool fan

The Jurgen Klopp news is, without question, devastating to say the absolute least.

That said, we’re incredibly fortunate to follow a club that has remained committed to sustainability.

Not too long ago, fans were complaining about Liverpool’s frugality and inability to compete with our rivals.

With Chelsea, Newcastle and Manchester City now watching their backs, however, our long-term strategy looks to be paying off.

Hopefully, we’ll be able to reap the rewards for many years to come under a new manager.

