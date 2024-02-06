(Video) Odegaard sums up Thiago with 3-word reaction to Gabriel Jesus picking him in 5-a-side team

Martin Odegaard’s reaction to his Arsenal teammate Gabriel Jesus selecting Thiago Alcantara in his ideal five-a-side team speaks volumes for the Liverpool midfielder.

Our number 6 made his first appearance of the season in the 3-1 defeat to the Gunners on Sunday, coming off the bench to mark his return from more than nine months out injured (Transfermarkt).

The Emirates Stadium duo partook in the Premier League five-star skillers draft in a feature for Prime Video Sport, and the Brazil striker selected the 32-year-old for his team, causing the Norwegian to gush ‘What a player’.

If there had been any danger of Thiago becoming a forgotten man outside of Liverpool after such a long absence through injury, then Jesus and Odegaard have swiftly dispelled it.

The Spain international is easily one of the most technically gifted players in the English top flight, and here’s hoping he can have a big say in the Reds’ season until it finishes in May, by which stage his current contract will be about to expire.

You can view the Arsenal duo’s full selections below, via Prime Video Sport on TikTok: