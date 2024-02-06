Boost for Liverpool as 44y/o could be enticed to take over from Schmadtke at Anfield – report

Liverpool have reportedly been given a boost regarding one prospective candidate for the sporting director vacancy at Anfield.

According to the Daily Mail, Tim Steidten is among the contenders in mind to replace Jorg Schmadtke, who left the job at the end of the January transfer window last week.

Encouragingly for the Reds, it’s claimed that the West Ham technical director ‘would find it very difficult’ to turn down an offer from the Merseyside club if he’s approached about the role.

READ MORE: (Video) Odegaard sums up Thiago with 3-word reaction to Gabriel Jesus picking him in 5-a-side team

READ MORE: Football finance expert makes summer transfer window claim which could excite Liverpool fans

Steidten boasts a fine reputation in European football, having recently been described by Fabrizio Romano as ‘an excellent option’ to consider, primarily from his work in Germany with Werder Bremen and Bayer Leverkusen.

The latter club are, of course, managed by a certain Xabi Alonso, who appears to be the frontrunner to replace Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool manager in the summer. Helpfully, it was the 44-year-old who oversaw the Spaniard’s appointment at the BayArena, so the prospect of them potentially teaming up again might be an inviting one.

The current West Ham chief brought in the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Mohammed Kudus and Edson Alvarez last year after the Irons sold Declan Rice for a cool £105m, while at Werder Bremen his transfer successes included Kevin De Bruyne and Serge Gnabry (Daily Mail).

Steidten duly has plenty of previous when it comes to shrewd talent spotting and negotiation of player sales, much like a certain Michael Edwards once upon a time at Anfield.

It’s quite encouraging to hear that the 44-year-old could be tempted by a move to Liverpool if he’s sounded out about potentially taking over in the hot seat from Schmadtke, and in turn that should bring a welcome sense of stability on Merseyside amid what’s set to be a period of significant behind-the-scenes upheaval.

#Ep100 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: EOTK Insider with Neil Jones🎙️